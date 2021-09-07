Teenager and man arrested following Pelham robbery

A teenager and a man have been arrested after a break and enter in Pelham.

The homeowner was sleeping Saturday morning when three armed people entered the Maple Street home and took some property before fleeing on foot toward downtown Fenwick.

Police say the homeowner was not hurt, but they believe it was a targeted incident.

As a result of an investigation a 15 year old boy was arrested and charged with break, enter, and commit robbery.

Police also arrested 18 year old Aiden Baker and charged him with break, enter, and commit robbery.

The third suspect has not yet been located.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009058.