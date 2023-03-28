Teenager arrested after 14 year old struck by vehicle in Grimsby on January 30th

Niagara Regional Police have made an arrest after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle back in January.

On January 30th a 14 year old girl was struck by an H3 Hummer on Livingston Avenue at Brierwood Avenue in Grimsby.

The girl suffered life threatening injuries but has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Police have arrested and charged an 18 year old woman from Grimsby with careless driving causing bodily harm.

At the time of the incident the accused was 17 years old and so her name has not been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009170.

