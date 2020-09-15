Teenager struck by BB in Welland

A man has been arrested after a teenager was hit with a BB in Welland.

Niagara Regional Police responded to a call in the Colbeck Drive and Storm Court area just after 7 p.m. on August 25th.

They determined a group of 14 - 15 year old teenagers was walking in the area when a van drove past them and someone inside the vehicle opened fire with an Airsoft replica firearm.

One of the teenagers was hit, but not injured. However the rear window of a nearby parked car was shattered.

Police arrested 19 year old Justin Maurice yesterday and charged him with accessory after the fact to an indictable offence.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Dylan Bourgeois or Detective Constable Kelly Gerrie of the #3 District Detective Office at 905-688-4111, extension 3300.