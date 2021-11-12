Teenagers arrested after convenience store robbery

Two teenagers have been arrested after a robbery Wednesday in St. Catharines.

It happened near the corner of Scott Street and Vine Street just before 8 p.m.

Police say two suspects entered the store armed with what was believed to be a gun and a knife and demanded cash from the register.

The cashier was not injured and the two ran from the store and split up on foot.

Police were able to catch both with some help from the K9 unit.

A replica firearm was recovered.

The 16 and 17 year olds are facing charges under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension #1022200