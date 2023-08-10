Teens across Canada can now sign up for Uber Eats and Uber Ride

Teens across Canada are now able to create accounts on the Uber Eats and Uber Ride app.

Uber Canada has announced that teens are now able to order food, or a ride from the apps.

Teen accounts must first be enabled by parents, but products like alcohol will be filtered out.

Uber states that this move was made to take the pressure off of parents, allowing their child to request a lift or a meal if needed.

When a teen requests a trip the parents or guardians will be notified, and can watch the trip right in their Uber app and contact their teen or the driver.

For safety reasons, parents will also be able to dial 9-1-1 right through the Uber app in event of emergencies.