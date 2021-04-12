Teens charged after assault at Chippawa Lions Park
Two Niagara Falls teenagers have been charged after an incident at Chippawa Lions Park on Saturday.
There was a skirmish that broke out after an argument between a group of teens. One of the youth was shot with BBs and then assaulted.
A 16 year old is facing assualt charges as will as a charge of discharging and air gun or pistol with intent.
A 15 year old is also facing assault charges.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.
