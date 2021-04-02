Teens in Canada to be included in vaccine testing

Johnson & Johnson is starting to test its COVID-19 vaccine on teenagers, and eventually will include Canadian kids in the trial.

The company says in a statement today it is expanding its clinical trial to kids between 12 and 17 years old. It will begin with 16 and 17 year olds in the United Kingdom and Spain, and soon add teenagers in that age group in Canada, the United States and the Netherlands.

Once initial data on that group is reviewed, it will expand the trial down to 12-year-olds in what they are calling a ``stepwise approach.''

J&J's is the fourth of the vaccines Canada has purchased to begin tests on kids.