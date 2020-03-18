Telehealth Ontario Line experiencing technical difficulties
The Telehealth Ontario phone line is experiencing technical difficulties.
Some callers say they were on hold more than 4 hours before giving up.
A statement from Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says they added 300 lines this morning, and will be adding even more lines in the coming days to deal with demand.
In the meantime, if you have flu-like symptoms you're asked to contact your local public health unit.
Contact Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services by calling 905-688-8248 ext. 7019 or toll-free 1-888-505-6074 if you have a fever, or new cough, or shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.
