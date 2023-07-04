Telephone town hall to discuss mental health addiction and homelessness in St. Catharines

St. Catharines is set to host a town hall to discuss the mental health, addiction and homelessness crisis.

Mayor Mat Siscoe and city staff will host the telephone town hall on July 13 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The mayor will be joined by representatives from Niagara Region, Niagara Assertive Street Outreach (NASO) and Niagara Regional Police Service.

Siscoe says, “There seems to be misinformation circulating about encampment practices and how we collaborate with people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in our community, so the City of St. Catharines, along with our regional partners, will connect directly with thousands of citizens to provide accurate information and answer their questions."

The city will be calling 40,000 households and ask residents if they would like to participate.

Anyone who wants to ensure their participation in the call, request not to be called, or submit a question or comment they would like addressed, can do so at stcatharines.ca/TTH or by calling Citizens First at 905.688.5600.

