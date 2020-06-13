Temperature checks coming to airports

Canada's Transport Minister Marc Garneau says air travellers will need to have their temperatures checked before they're allowed to board planes.

However, he says the system will take months to set up.

The measure is meant to keep COVID-19 from spreading as people start flying again.

The requirement is expected to be phased in, starting with people arriving in Canada before expanding to those leaving Canada and then those flying within Canada.

Canada has rules against allowing people on planes who have obvious symptoms of COVID-19 and screening forms meant to get travellers to self-report the possibility they are sick.

But it has not been actively checking flyers for fevers, as many other countries have.

Garneau says the first part of the plan will begin at the end of June.

It'll expand to the country's four largest airports (Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary) by the end of July, and then 11 more airports serving mostly domestic travellers at the end of September.