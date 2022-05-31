Temperature in Niagara reaches record high set in 1988
It looks like today will go down in the history books for this heat in Niagara.
The temperature today has reached 30.5°C at the Niagara District Airport.
That beats the record breaking temperature reached back in 1988 of 30.4.
Environment Canada will make the final call later today.
Cooler weather is expected tomorrow.
-
-
VIEW FROM THE DRIVE THRUVIEW FROM THE DRIVE THRU
-
Joe Pilliterri. Niagara Comedy FestivalJoe Pilliterri of Niagara Comedy Festival joins Tim Denis