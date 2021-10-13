Temporary drive test centre to open in Niagara Falls trying to clear a backlog of road tests

A temporary drive test centre in Niagara Falls will be opening up to try to clear a backlog of road tests.

The centre will be located at 6080 McLeod Road and open October 18th, 2021.

It will offer class G2 and G road tests seven days a week between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Customers will be able to book road tests online at DriveTest.ca beginning October 14, 2021.

"Opening a temporary road test centre in Niagara Falls will help increase testing capacity across the DriveTest network and help local residents book a G2 or G road test sooner," said Sam Oosterhoff, Member of Provincial Parliament for Niagara West. "Our government has a strategic plan to reduce the backlog of novice road tests, and I am pleased that we are delivering additional testing for people in Niagara."

All DriveTest customers will be required to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and complete the COVID-19 customer screening.