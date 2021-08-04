Temporary road test centre to open in Hamilton/Niagara area next month

A temporary road test centre will be opening the Hamilton/Niagara area next month.

The provincial government has announced temporary road test centres will be opening up to handle the backlog of people waiting to complete their test.

The first two centres will open in Guelph and Oshawa next Monday, with four more following in September in the Toronto, Hamilton/Niagara, Mississauga/Brampton, and York/Durham areas.

Temporary test centres will exclusively offer G2/G road tests daily from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The Oshawa site will be open seven days a week while the Guelph location will start at five days a week and expand to seven days a week in November.

People trying to get their licenses hit a snag during the pandemic as road tests were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

