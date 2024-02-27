Temporary shelter opens in St. Catharines offering 46 beds to those in need

A new, temporary housing shelter is open in St. Catharines helping get more people experiencing homelessness off the streets.

The 46-bed modular shelter was constructed at 29 Riordon Street in a few short months, and opened this week.

St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe tells CKTB the facility is exactly what they were hoping for, and get more people out of encampments and into the shelter space.

"These encampments are not safe. It breaks my heart that they have been necessary, but they are not safe places. This temporary shelter is a safe place. It provides people with a bed, with a door they can lock. We have to do better."

The shelter is staffed 24/7 and residents are able to stay during the daytime hours, unlike many other shelter spaces in Niagara.

The shelter is meant to fill a gap for two years as a new permanent year round shelter is built.

If you know someone who is in need of housing in Niagara, you are being asked to call 211.