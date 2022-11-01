Temporary winter shelters open in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls

Two temporary winter shelters are set to open tonight in Niagara.

Start Me Up Niagara will be running the two facilities for the next few months out of Westminster United Church in St. Catharines and the Coronation Centre in Niagara Falls.

Although they will start this week at Silver Spire United Church in St. Catharines before moving over to Westminster.

Laura Dumas, Executive Director of Start me Up Niagara, says "right now we have 50 beds in St. Catharines, we will have 40 beds in Niagara Falls, which is an increase of 15 beds in Niagara Falls."

Dumas adds that the pre registration process will take place at Start Me Up at 17 Gale Crescent in St. Catharines and at the library in Niagara Falls.

The goal of registration is to help people find other suitable accommodations if possible before bringing them into the shelter system.

The winter shelter program runs until April 15th.

