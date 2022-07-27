Ten day countdown is on to Summer Games in Niagara

With just ten days left before the Canada Summer Games in Niagara, a new sponsor has been named.

Canadian Tire Financial Services, the financial arm of Canadian Tire Corporation, is the naming sponsor of the Summer Games's Park reception and gymnasium, both named after the bank’s Triangle Credit Cards.

The multi-purpose, four-court gymnasium features the largest sprung floor in Canada and will host activities such as wrestling, basketball, volleyball, combat sports, and para sports.

In support of the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games, a new state-of-the-art sport facility was built to support the activities of the Games, taking place from August 6 to 21.

It is located at the corner of Merrittville Highway and Sir Isaac Brock Way in Thorold and will be the main venue for four of the 18 sports.

The games officially kick off on August 6th with opening ceremonies being held at the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines.