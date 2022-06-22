Ten new monkeypox cases confirmed in Toronto; 33 cases in Ontario to date

Ontario Public Health is reporting 10 new cases of monkeypox in Toronto.

The agency says there are now 33 confirmed cases of the virus in the province as of Monday, and that 28 of those are in Toronto.

That is an increase from Friday, when Toronto Public Health confirmed 18 cases in the city.

All of the confirmed cases in the province are male, with the average age of 40.

Last week, the city hosted vaccination clinics to immunize high-risk individuals, including men who have sex with men.

Monkeypox generally does not spread easily between people and is transmitted through prolonged close contact via respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or through contaminated clothes or bedding.

