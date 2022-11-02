Ten Niagara residents facing impaired driving charges

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people facing impaired driving charges.

Ten local residents were charged between October 24th and October 30th, 2022.

Niagara Police release the names of people charged with the hope that it will deter the behaviour.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Luca KOVINIC-BUTERA, 20yrs, Niagara Falls

Ardelle H. DUFFIN-SMITH, 78yrs, Pelham

Glendy E. JUAREZ, 40yrs, Niagara Falls

Ron IM, 27yrs, St. Catharines

Cassaundra E. ISHERWOOD, 27yrs, Welland

Andrew N. DENOMME, 43yrs, Lincoln

Mohak UPADHYAY, 26yrs, St. Catharines

Cassidy A. DION, 25yrs, Fort Erie

Tyler J. GAUTHIER, 23yrs, St. Catharines

Nicholas J. FISCHUK, 53yrs, St. Catharines