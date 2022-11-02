Ten Niagara residents facing impaired driving charges
Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people facing impaired driving charges.
Ten local residents were charged between October 24th and October 30th, 2022.
Niagara Police release the names of people charged with the hope that it will deter the behaviour.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Luca KOVINIC-BUTERA, 20yrs, Niagara Falls
Ardelle H. DUFFIN-SMITH, 78yrs, Pelham
Glendy E. JUAREZ, 40yrs, Niagara Falls
Ron IM, 27yrs, St. Catharines
Cassaundra E. ISHERWOOD, 27yrs, Welland
Andrew N. DENOMME, 43yrs, Lincoln
Mohak UPADHYAY, 26yrs, St. Catharines
Cassidy A. DION, 25yrs, Fort Erie
Tyler J. GAUTHIER, 23yrs, St. Catharines
Nicholas J. FISCHUK, 53yrs, St. Catharines
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - November 2nd, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
April Jeffs - Chair, Niagara Parks Commission
Rachel Braithwaite - Executive Director, St. Catharines Downtown Association
-
-