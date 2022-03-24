Ten people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police say the drivers were charged between March 14th and the 20th.

Police officials release the names of those charged to deter the act of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Jeffrey A. BARDEN, 50yrs, Pelham

Diana M. ZATORSKI, 60yrs, Welland

July C. POLANCO, 34yrs, Welland

Christopher W. GURCZENSKI, 39yrs, St. Catharines

Mark A. BLISS-VALDEZ, 21yrs, Niagara Falls

Amanda M. MCKINNON, 33yrs, Niagara Falls

James P. FREEMAN-GUY, 32yrs, Niagara Falls

Chad J. SMIT, 32yrs, Lincoln

Jason R. CAMPBELL, 46yrs, St. Catharines

Lorne J. ROBINSON, 37yrs, West Lincoln