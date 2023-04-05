Ten people charged with impaired driving in Niagara as NRP releases latest list

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people charged with impaired driving.

Ten people were charged between March 26th to April 2nd, 2023.

The police force releases the names of those charged publicly in an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to the offence.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Colton S. SCHOENALS, 26yrs, Brantford

Jordan A. GASCON, 28yrs, St. Catharines

Tyler A. FOWLER, 34yrs, Niagara Falls

Stephen J. LAWRENCE, 27yrs, Pelham

Jacob T. GARVIN, 20yrs, Caledonia

Darren H. NIECE, 47yrs, Port Colborne

Shawn R. CLOUTIER, 28yrs, Welland

Thomas K. HOPKINS, 48yrs, Welland

Michael J. KEEPING, 31yrs, Welland

Nunarte D. MARTINS, 63yrs, Mono