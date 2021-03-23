iHeartRadio
Ten people killed in shooting at Colorado supermarket

CKTB - NEWS - Police tape

Police in Boulder, Colorado, say the investigation has just begun following a shooting rampage that left 10 people dead.
   
A suspect has been arrested, but police did not reveal his name or any details about the shooting at an evening news conference where Boulder police Chief Maris Herold fought back the tears.
    
One of the dead was a Boulder Police Department officer.
    
The attack was the seventh mass killing in the US this year.

