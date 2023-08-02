Tenant rights information session kick off tonight in Fort Erie

A month long series of tenant rights information sessions begin this evening.

Over the next four weeks sessions will be held to help guide renters across the region

The Niagara Community Legal Clinic and the Niagara Poverty Reduction Network launch things tonight at 6 pm. at the Fort Erie Library

Next Thursday there is a session planned at the St. Catharines library from 6-8 p.m.

August 16th the session will be at the Port Colborne library 6-8 p.m.

August 24th the final session will be held at the Niagara Falls library 6-8 p.m.