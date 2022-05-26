Tens of thousands in southern Ontario still without power after deadly storm

Peterborough is the latest community in Ontario to declare a state of emergency after a deadly storm swept through the province on Saturday.



Residents in the Peterborough area are being asked to avoid unnecessary travel to make it easier for emergency services to respond to calls for assistance with downed trees and power lines.



Tens of thousands of Ontario residents are facing another day without power today as restoration efforts continue following the vicious storm.



Environment Canada said a derecho _ a rare widespread windstorm associated with a line of thunderstorms _ developed near Sarnia, Ont., on Saturday and moved northeastward across the province.



Hydro One says almost 72,760 customers are still in the dark, with those in the Bancroft, Perth and Tweed regions expected to be without power for several days.



Hydro Ottawa says some 53,000 customers are still without power but most are expected to have service restored by Friday.



At least 10 people died after Saturday's storm, with Uxbridge, Ont., the Township of Greater Madawaska, and Clarence-Rockland also declaring states of emergency.



Thousands of trees were toppled, power lines were downed and extensive property damage was reported in some areas.