Tensions high in Texas as officials release tragic details about the shooting deaths of 19 children

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says about 30-minutes before an 18-year-old shot and killed 19 children and two teachers, he posted on social media that he was going to shoot up a school.

Abbott says Salvador Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot up an elementary school.

Seventeen people were injured in yesterday's attack in Uvalde.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Abbott for governor this year, interrupted the news conference, calling the shooting ``totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.''

O'Rourke was escorted out while people yelled at him and shouted profanities.