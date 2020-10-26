Terrifying scene in Welland after deadly, fiery crash on Webber Road

A terrifying morning for drivers in Welland who witnessed a deadly, fiery crash.

A group of cars was travelling down Webber Road near Murdoch Street at 7am when a Grand Prix left the roadway, ended up overturned in a ditch and burst into flames.

When officers arrived on scene they found other drivers trying to rescue a man and woman inside the burning car.

The female driver was rescued from the vehicle, but the male passenger, who was trapped, died on the scene.

Police say it`s not clear why the Grand Prix lost control.

A driver of one of the other vehicles in the group of cars has been arrested.

The driver's name is not being released that this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 9265 or by email Lisa.Kristensen@niagarapolice.ca