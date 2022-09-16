Terry Fox Runs return to Niagara this Sunday

For the first time since 2019, the 42nd Annual Terry Fox Run will be held in person this Sunday.

In St. Catharines, the run will be held at Lakeside Park in Port Dalhousie starting at 10 a.m. -- registration starts at 9 a.m.

The run will be held in Niagara Falls on Sunday at the Gale Centre with registration starting at 9:30 a.m., and the event starting at 11 a.m.

In Welland, the run will run from 9 -12 at Merritt Island, if you follow Cross Street to the end.

Click here to find a run in your community.

There is no entry fee however, participants are asked to register online or in person.

Over $800 million has been raised worldwide for cancer research in Terry's name through the annual Terry Fox Run, held across Canada and around the world.