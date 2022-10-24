Terry Ugulini will return as Mayor of Thorold.

Ugulini was elected as Mayor in the 2018 Municipal Election, and also served as a Thorold City Councillor from 2014-2018.

In his role as Regional Councillor, Terry currently sits on the Public Works and Planning and Economic Development Standing Committees, as well as, the Waste Management Advisory/Steering Committees.

Political newcomer, 21-year-old Damon Ford ran against Ugulini.

4,508 of 17,992 (24.99 per cent) of eligible Thorold residents cast their votes during the voting period.

Below are the unofficial results:



Mayor of Thorold

Terry Ugulini

City Councillors

Anthony Longo

Carmen DeRose

David (Jim) Handley

Henry D’Angela

Ken Sentance

Mike De Divitiis

Nella Dekker

Tim O’Hare

Regional Councillor

Tim Whalen

2022 School Board Trustee – English Public

Nancy Beamer

2022 School Board Trustee – English Separate

Rhianon Burkholder

2022 School Board Trustee – French Separate

Melinda Chartrand (Acclaimed)

Please note, there were no candidates for 2022 School Board Trustee – French Public.