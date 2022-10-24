Terry Ugulini will return as Mayor of Thorold
Ugulini was elected as Mayor in the 2018 Municipal Election, and also served as a Thorold City Councillor from 2014-2018.
In his role as Regional Councillor, Terry currently sits on the Public Works and Planning and Economic Development Standing Committees, as well as, the Waste Management Advisory/Steering Committees.
Political newcomer, 21-year-old Damon Ford ran against Ugulini.
4,508 of 17,992 (24.99 per cent) of eligible Thorold residents cast their votes during the voting period.
Below are the unofficial results:
Mayor of Thorold
Terry Ugulini
City Councillors
Anthony Longo
Carmen DeRose
David (Jim) Handley
Henry D’Angela
Ken Sentance
Mike De Divitiis
Nella Dekker
Tim O’Hare
Regional Councillor
Tim Whalen
2022 School Board Trustee – English Public
Nancy Beamer
2022 School Board Trustee – English Separate
Rhianon Burkholder
2022 School Board Trustee – French Separate
Melinda Chartrand (Acclaimed)
Please note, there were no candidates for 2022 School Board Trustee – French Public.
