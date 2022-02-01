Tesla recall: "Full Self-Driving" software runs stop signs
Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles because their ``Full Self-Driving'' software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt.
Documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators say that Tesla will disable the feature with an over-the-internet software update.
The software allows vehicles to go through intersections with all-way stop signs at up to 5.6 miles per hour.
Tesla knows of no crashes or injuries.
The recall covers Model S sedans and X SUVs from 2016 through 2022, as well as 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUVs.
