Tesla recalls 'Full Self-Driving' to fix unsafe actions

U.S. safety regulators have pressured Tesla into recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with its ``Full Self-Driving'' system because it misbehaves around intersections and doesn't always follow speed limits.

The recall came after regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla's system responds in four areas along roads.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Thursday on its website that Tesla will fix the concerns with an online software update in the coming weeks.

The documents say Tesla is doing the recall but does not agree with an agency analysis of the problem.