Test rocket launches towards asteroid
NASA has launched a spacecraft on a mission to smash into an asteroid and test whether it would be possible to knock a speeding space rock off course if one were to threaten Earth.
The spacecraft is called DART, for Double Asteroid Redirection Test.
It lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base. If all goes well, in September 2022 it will slam head-on into Dimorphos, an asteroid 525 feet (160 meters) across, at 15,000 mph (24,139 kph).
The asteroid is no danger to Earth, just a good target for testing out the potentially planet-saving technology.
-
AM Roundtable - Cara Krezek and Jeff WallisAM Roundtable - Cara Krezek and Jeff Wallis
-
Legal Stories of the WeekNiagara man caught in online sting to expose predators convicted of threatening vigilante. 13-year-old Welland robber gets sage advice from judge. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Wednesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
What if the Kyle Rittenhouse trial took place in Canada?Tim talks to Paul Wintemute Law Professor at Niagara College on the Rittenhouse case and how it would play out in Canada