Testing demand surging in Niagara with assessment centres now booking appointments on Christmas Eve

If you want to be tested for COVID-19 at a Niagara Health assessment centre, you will have to wait until Christmas Eve.

The centres, located at the hospitals, are booking PCR appointments next on Friday December 24th.

Just a few days ago you were able to book the following day.

Free rapid tests also ran out quickly in the region.

Other areas are reporting their testing capacity is being stretched.

Ottawa Public Health advised health workers in a memo last week that virus testing is no longer available to everyone ``in a timely manner'' due to a surge in demand.

As a result, public health says people who have symptoms but can't get a test should assume they have been infected with the Omicron variant and isolate for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status.

The rule will also apply to household contacts of the person with symptoms, the health unit said, as it's aiming to preserve tests for essential workers and vulnerable populations.

In Peterborough, Ont., the local public health unit is encouraging residents to report positive test results from rapid COVID-19 tests online to help track cases in the community.

Currently, people who get a positive COVID-19 result on a rapid test must confirm with a PCR test, but experts have warned that capacity may run out as Omicron spreads.