Text scam offering money for getting COVID vaccine going around in Ontario
Public Health Ontario is warning of a texting scam going around.
Officials say the scam currently circulating appears to be offering a money for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or following public health measures.
Public Health says it did not send the message, and people should not reply.
-
Legal Stories of the Week - Feb 2Tim talks to criminal lawyer Ari Goldkind every week. Today: -Judge rejects plea deal for father and son in federal case over Ahmaud Arbery's murder. -A drunk driver killed her children. Now she wants Ottawa to strengthen victims’ rights.
-
AM Roundtable Clare Cameron and Laura IpAM Roundtable Clare Cameron and Laura Ip
-
View From The Drive Thru - No-fault divorce coming to UKView From The Drive Thru - No-fault divorce coming to UK