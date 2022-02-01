iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Text scam offering money for getting COVID vaccine going around in Ontario

pho text scam

Public Health Ontario is warning of a texting scam going around.

Officials say the scam currently circulating appears to be offering a money for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or following public health measures. 

Public Health says it did not send the message, and people should not reply.

12

Latest Audio