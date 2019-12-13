THANK YOU | Banner year for Great Holiday Food Drive raising over $600,000

Once again the Niagara community has opened up their hearts and their pocket books for the annual Great Holiday Food Drive to support Community Care.

610 CKTB, 105.7 EZ Rock and 97.7 HTZ FM broadcasted live from Market Square in downtown St. Catharines, welcoming donations of cash, non perishable food items, clothing and toiletries.

After 12 hours of fundraising, Executive Director of Community Care, Betty-Lou Souter announced a total cash amount of $302,000.

Souter added that when taking into account food, toys, clothing and cash, the total fundraising amount from this year's campaign is over $600,000.

That tops last years total of $300,000 in cash and donations, making this years community effort the best one yet.

In light of this staggering fundraising total, Souter says the work must continue to ensure community members get the help they need.

Donations are accepted all year round CommunityCareSTCA.ca, or in person at 12 North St, St. Catharines.