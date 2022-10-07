Thanksgiving dinner costs go up this year

Your Thanksgiving dinner will come with a heftier price tag this year thanks to double-digit food inflation pushing up the cost of turkey, potatoes, wine, bread, and other holiday staples.



An analysis of Statistics Canada data shows the cost of a classic roast turkey dinner with all the fixings will run a family of four $203.95, with some leftovers.



That's an increase of about 12 per cent over 2021, and some Canadians may find themselves tightening their purse strings as they do their Thanksgiving shopping.



A survey by the Dalhousie University Agri-Food Analytics Lab found more than one in five Canadian shoppers will be changing their Thanksgiving menu to cut costs.



Meanwhile, others will struggle to put together a meal at all, meaning food banks will be stretched thin across the country.



Food Banks Canada says these organizations are seeing more need than ever even as donations are down ahead of the busy and expensive holiday season.