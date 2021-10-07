Thanksgiving Festival returns to Ball's Falls, but limited tickets still available

The annual Thanksgiving Festival is returning to Ball's Falls Conservation Area.

The festival begins tomorrow and continues into Monday, but tickets must be purchased in advance to access the park.

Only limited tickets for tomorrow are available as the entire weekend and Monday are already sold out.

The festivities include artisan vendors from across Ontario, but if you can't go in person, many vendors are also offering their wares online.

Because the majority of the celebration takes place outdoors, masks are not required, however they are recommended in settings where physical distancing may be challenging.

Masks will be required to access on-site washrooms and the heritage tours.