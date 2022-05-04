iHeartRadio
That's Entertainment in St. Catharines is closing after 33 years

After 33 years and tons of movie rentals a St. Catharines landmark is closing its doors.

That's Entertainment announcing on their Facebook page today that the store is closing.

The video store opened back in 1989 on Lake Street near Scott Street.

The store has started a going out of business sale and say they will announce their closing date shortly. 

