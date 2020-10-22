That smile cookie you bought in St. Catharines and Thorold helped raise $30,000 for FACS
Lots of smiles today as proceeds from a campaign run at over 20 Tim Hortons restaurants in Thorold and St. Catharines were delivered.
The Smile Cookie campaign raised $29,869 to help Family and Children's Services Niagara.
FACS officials say the generous funds will send kids to camp, and help youth attend college/university and transition to living independently.
