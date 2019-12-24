The 87th annual Christmas Eve Mass broadcast on CKTB
Those of us who choose to observe a Christmas Mass over the holidays can do so right here on CKTB.
Father Donald Lizzoti from the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria is getting ready for the 87th Christmas Eve broadcast tonight at midnight.
He says the decorations in Cathedral are looking great, including the beautiful restoration of the artwork in the ceiling and on the walls.
Father Lizzoti, who was born and raised in Thorold, says the Mass cultivates a sense of family.
The choir will lead a carol service at 11:30 p.m. leading up the the midnight start.
-
Legal Stories of the Week
Shelby talks with Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind.
-
Joel Cassaday - Walk Off The Earth
Shelby talks to Joel Cassaday from Walk off the Earth before they rock the big stage tonight at the New Year's Eve celebrations in the Falls.
-
Roundtable Round #2 (Chrissy Sadowski, Sara Pritula)
Shelby and the panel talk about their stories of the decade.