The 87th annual Christmas Eve Mass broadcast on CKTB

Those of us who choose to observe a Christmas Mass over the holidays can do so right here on CKTB.

Father Donald Lizzoti from the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Alexandria is getting ready for the 87th Christmas Eve broadcast tonight at midnight.

He says the decorations in Cathedral are looking great, including the beautiful restoration of the artwork in the ceiling and on the walls.

Father Lizzoti, who was born and raised in Thorold, says the Mass cultivates a sense of family.

The choir will lead a carol service at 11:30 p.m. leading up the the midnight start.