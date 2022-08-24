The application for accessible parking permits in Ontario is going digital

The provincial government says residents can now apply online for new permits as well as to renew existing permits or replace those that are lost or stolen.



The province says those living with a disability who qualify for a permit can get one in as little as three weeks through the online application process -- down from up to seven weeks when they had to apply in person or by mail.

“We are improving our services to make life easier for all Ontarians, especially those with accessibility needs,” Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, said in the release.

According to the Ontario government, roughly 770,000 permits are currently in use and, as of last year, Service Ontario issued close to 255,000 permits.