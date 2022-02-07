iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

The Bachelor features Niagara Falls tonight

bach in nf

Niagara Falls will be in the spotlight tonight when the TV show 'The Bachelor' comes to the city.

Tonight's episode features Clayton Echhard taking women on dates in Niagara Falls, and the dreaded 2 on 1 date will take place on a Niagara City Cruises boat.

It marks the fifth episode of the show’s 26th season.

 

12

Latest Audio