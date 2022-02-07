The Bachelor features Niagara Falls tonight
Niagara Falls will be in the spotlight tonight when the TV show 'The Bachelor' comes to the city.
Tonight's episode features Clayton Echhard taking women on dates in Niagara Falls, and the dreaded 2 on 1 date will take place on a Niagara City Cruises boat.
It marks the fifth episode of the show’s 26th season.
