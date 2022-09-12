 The battle of Bill 124 in Ontario heads to the courtroom this week

Groups representing thousands of public sector employees will be going up against the Ontario government in court this week as the two sides argue over a law that has capped wages for workers.

The groups are challenging the constitutionality of Bill 124, a law passed in 2019 that limits wage increases at one per cent per year for public sector workers.

The provisions of the bill were to be in effect for three years as new contracts were negotiated, and the Tories had said it was a time-limited approach to help eliminate the deficit.

Nurses, teachers and Ontario Public Service workers are among those hoping to see the law deemed unconstitutional.

Critics have long called for repeal of the bill, saying it has contributed to a severe nursing shortage.

The province has refused those calls.

The groups argue the bill violates a section of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms that protects meaningful collective bargaining.

The province says the bill does not violate the Charter.

The case is set to be heard in Toronto starting today, with arguments expected over 10 days.

