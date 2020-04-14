iHeartRadio
The Beer Store accepting debit and credit cards again

The Beer Store says it can once again accept electronic payments at most locations after a major data breach late last month.
     
The store says it was hacked in the early hours of March 26th, forcing many locations to switch to cash-only payments.
     
But the store says it's been rolling out new machines, that can now handle debit or credit payments again.

There are 16 stores in mainly remote locales that have yet to get the new machines.

