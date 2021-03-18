The Biden administration is going to help Canada get COVID vaccines
The Associated Press reports that the U-S is planning to send 1.5-million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Canada and 2.5-million doses to Mexico.
It would be the Biden administration's first vaccine export.
A White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity says it's a complex process and the administration is still working out the details.
The AstraZeneca vaccine still hasn't been authorized for use in the U-S, which has stockpiled tens of millions of doses.
That sparked an international outcry that they could be used to save lives in other countries.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Shane MalcolmROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Shane Malcolm
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 18Good Jobs Report for February, 2021. Rogers announced a friendly takeover of Shaw Communications. Empire Ltd. (the parent company of Sobey's, Farm Boy, and Freshco) had agreed to buy a 51% stake in Longo's company. WalMart announced that it was closing six stores in Canada. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Which trade skills will be most in demand during the post-pandemic economic recovery?Tim talks to Ian Howcroft, Chief Executive Officer at Skills Ontario about the top five trade skills that will be most in demand during the post-pandemic economic recovery