The Biden administration is going to help Canada get COVID vaccines

The Associated Press reports that the U-S is planning to send 1.5-million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Canada and 2.5-million doses to Mexico.

It would be the Biden administration's first vaccine export.

A White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity says it's a complex process and the administration is still working out the details.

The AstraZeneca vaccine still hasn't been authorized for use in the U-S, which has stockpiled tens of millions of doses.

That sparked an international outcry that they could be used to save lives in other countries.