The BIG start program helps over 50 local youth start school year off right

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara wrapped up their first annual BIG Start shopping event at the Pen Centre.

The 2-day shopping event had mentors and staff taking waitlisted youth shopping with a $200 Pen Centre Gift Card.

In total, 250 backpacks were donated - filled with essential school supplies.

Funds were provided from Mayor Siscoe’s Score Charity Golf Tournament, and the 2023 Regional Chair’s Charity Golf Tournament.

"Together we helped over 50 children and youth start school off right with a back-to-school shopping spree, and over 200 more feel prepared with brand new backpacks and essential school supplies" says Erin Graybiel, Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Niagara.

“I had 30 things on my shopping list and I got them all,” says Little Sister Olivia.

BBBSN hopes to make the shopping event an annual event.