The Bills keep it simple in renaming their home

The Buffalo Bills are settling for simplicity in calling their home field ''Bills Stadium'' after they were unable to find a new naming rights partner before the start of the season.

The Bills announced the decision today, shortly before the team practiced inside the facility for the first time during training camp.

The Buffalo-based New Era Cap Company backed out of its naming rights agreement last month.

The agreement was worth more than $35 million and spanned the remaining seven years of the Bills' lease with the county-controlled facility.