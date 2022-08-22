The Canada Summer Games wrap up in Niagara with fireworks and farewells

The Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games have come to an end after two weeks of competition.

A closing ceremony was held at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls last night complete with bands, a parade of athletes, and fireworks over the falls.

Since the start of the Games on August 6th, over 5,000 participants and 4,000 volunteers participated in 18 sports and over 250 events.

Ontario came out on top of the medal count with 198, while Quebec placed second with 142, and B.C. rounding out the top three with 128 medals.

The Games marked just the third occasion in the event’s 55-year history that they were held in the province of Ontario and the first time in 21 years.