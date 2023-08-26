The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre seeing increase in job scams

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre is seeing an increase in job scams.

Using the names of real companies in Canada, the scammers are offering victims freelance job opportunities to “boost” products, apps or videos using software created by the fraudsters.

After the victim installs the software and creates an account, they receive "orders" or "tasks" they have to complete.

Victims might receive a small payment or commission in order to convince them that the job is legitimate.

Scammers are using this tactic to obtain bank account or identity information.

The Centre is advising Canadians to ignore, and avoid these scams.