The Canadian Screen Awards announce nominees

A topical Indigenous thriller and a groundbreaking sitcom about a gender-fluid millennial lead the nominees for this year's Canadian Screen Awards.



The dystopian, Indigenous-led film ``Night Raiders'' and suburban drama ``Scarborough'' top the film categories with 11 nods each.



They both compete for best film against ``Drunken Birds,'' ``Night of the Kings'' and ``Wildhood.''



Meanwhile, C-B-C's freshman series ``Sort Of'' leads the T-V categories with 13 nominations.



That includes best comedy and writing for star, co-creator and co-writer Bilal Baig, billed as the first queer, trans-feminine, South Asian Muslim to lead a Canadian prime time series.



It vies for best T-V comedy against C-T-V's ``Jann,'' Crave's ``Letterkenny'' and C-B-C's ``Strays'' and ``Kim's Convenience,'' which scored 10 nominations for its fifth and final season.



The Canadian Screen Awards celebrate the best in homegrown film, television and digital media.



The pandemic forced the gala online the past two years, but organizers say the bash returns to C-B-C and C-B-C Gem with an hour-long pre-taped show April 10th.



The bulk of the awards will be handed out in nine virtual shows leading up to the televised event during Canadian Screen Week, April 4th to 8th.