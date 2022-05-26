The CFL and CFL Players' Association have reached another tentative agreement.

According to a league source, the two sides hammered out a second agreement in principle Thursday, two days after CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie unveiled the league's final offer to its players.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as neither the CFL nor the CFLPA have confirmed the deal.

The new agreement is pending ratification by both the CFL Players' Association membership and league's board of governors. According to the source, the players will vote on the deal Thursday night.

On Monday, the players voted against a tentative deal that the union had recommend they accept.