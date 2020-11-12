The city of Hamilton is going to start naming names

After an outcry from residents, Hamilton city council has decided to start releasing the names of businesses charged with violating COVID-19 protocols.

This comes after a Stoney Creek restaurant was fined $3,000 for ignoring provincial rules.

Residents telling councillors they deserve to know which restaurants are charged for safety reasons and so they can decide which local businesses they want to support.

Councillor John-Paul Danko noting, while it's not fair to businesses who are doing everything right, it's not always the business that is to blame because they "could get a gang of Oosterhoffs in that just completely ignore the staff and do what they’re going to do anyway.”

Danko was referring to a recent gathering at a Niagara Falls restaurant of Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff and his family members.

In photos the MPP posted to his Facebook page, no one was socially distanced nor were they wearing masks as per the government's COVID rules.